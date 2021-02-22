Holo (HOT) Trading Up 168.1% This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Holo has a market cap of $582.08 million and $319.93 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 168.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.98 or 0.04360762 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,754,626,502 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

