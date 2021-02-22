Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.95

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 10950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

