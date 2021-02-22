Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0228

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $53,234.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.00482556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00068889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00085230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.99 or 0.00489102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00071903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

