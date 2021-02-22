HOQU Price Down 1.6% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $321,291.61 and $2.10 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.45 or 0.00733051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00061505 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038304 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

