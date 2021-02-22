Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599,224 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $384,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of HZNP traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.32. 16,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,038. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.