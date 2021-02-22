Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Trading Down 5.7%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.64 and last traded at $83.76. 1,654,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,958,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

