Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.15. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 23,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.