Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

