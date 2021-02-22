Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of HST opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.