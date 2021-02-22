Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 40920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

