Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Down 9.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares traded down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.30. 1,768,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,676,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

