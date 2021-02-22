Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 57963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

