Howdoo (UDOO) Trading Up 21% Over Last Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Howdoo token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

