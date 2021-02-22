HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,456 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in HP by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in HP by 2,388.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,559 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

