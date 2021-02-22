HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 410 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.67 ($5.29).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 428.80 ($5.60). 11,135,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,368,316. The stock has a market cap of £87.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 558.80 ($7.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.06.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

