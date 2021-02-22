Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Huazhu Group worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Huazhu Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Huazhu Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

