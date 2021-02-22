Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,497 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Huazhu Group worth $53,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

