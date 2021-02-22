Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.65

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.65 and last traded at $172.65, with a volume of 1339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.48.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,441,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

