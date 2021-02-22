Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.0075.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Hudbay Minerals stock remained flat at $$8.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

