Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.13.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,586. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

