Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

