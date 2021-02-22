Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

