Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Shares Down 0.3%

Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 1,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

