Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

HUM opened at $376.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.33.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.