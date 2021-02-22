Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 9.7% After Insider Selling

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.52. 682,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 814,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,368,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 454,269 shares of company stock worth $9,017,992 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.