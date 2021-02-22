Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $54,775.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.45 or 0.00733051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00061505 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

