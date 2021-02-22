Humanscape (HUM) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and $60,685.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars.

