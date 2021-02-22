Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.49

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 1754273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.
HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.
In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 5,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
