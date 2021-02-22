Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.49

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 1754273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 5,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

