Huobi Token Trading Up 64.2% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $20.06 or 0.00038664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $2.39 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00703822 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,220.45 or 0.04279544 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

