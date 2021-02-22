HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $577.26 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $577.26 million and approximately $226.01 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00762016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 577,219,454 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

