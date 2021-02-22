HYCON (HYC) Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $759,630.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076887 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
