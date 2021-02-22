HyperCash Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $52.59 million and $31.56 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,593.46 or 0.99847059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00500082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00286006 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.91 or 0.00778955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00138848 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001548 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,056,633 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

