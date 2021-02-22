HyperQuant (HQT) Price Up 194.3% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 194.3% higher against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $41,035.89 and $3,273.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

