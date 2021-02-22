Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CDMGF stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. Icade has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

