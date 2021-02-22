ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.50 or 0.00477560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00085871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00487234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00071869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026606 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

