ICHI Price Up 51.6% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ICHI has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $70,112.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00010201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

