iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) traded down 16.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.59. 2,043,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,451,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.