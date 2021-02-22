Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,814.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00479021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00068360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00085100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00482440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00071268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.