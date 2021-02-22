IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDXX stock opened at $544.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,941. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

