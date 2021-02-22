IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.73% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $739,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $6.15 on Monday, reaching $537.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

