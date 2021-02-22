Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $310,228.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Idle has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and $310,228.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $15.49 or 0.00028577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00495643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00086540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00501813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00072716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027977 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,140,138 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

