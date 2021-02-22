IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $309,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of -1.12.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $38,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,262.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $521,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

