Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) & Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Critical Review

Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Image Chain Group alerts:

This table compares Image Chain Group and Codexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Chain Group N/A N/A -$2.92 million N/A N/A Codexis $68.46 million 21.74 -$11.94 million ($0.21) -119.52

Image Chain Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Profitability

This table compares Image Chain Group and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A Codexis -31.08% -21.25% -14.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Codexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Image Chain Group and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.89%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Image Chain Group.

Summary

Codexis beats Image Chain Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Image Chain Group

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Chain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Chain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.