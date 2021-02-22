Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.01. 1,623,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,508,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.