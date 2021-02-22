Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) vs. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Critical Contrast

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Biogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -11.06 Biogen $14.38 billion 3.01 $5.89 billion $33.57 8.47

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38% Biogen 35.63% 51.00% 23.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 1 15 0 2.94 Biogen 5 15 12 0 2.22

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $44.44, indicating a potential upside of 159.72%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $304.47, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Immunovant on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 to treat ophthalmology related diseases; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and TMS-007 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for neuropathic pain; and SB11 and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

