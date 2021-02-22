Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Trading Down 7%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. 1,437,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 891,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

