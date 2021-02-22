Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.64. 1,026,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 506,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.