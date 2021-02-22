Incent (INCNT) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $7.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00477487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00502179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.