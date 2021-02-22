Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Up 17.2%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) shares shot up 17.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.92. 274,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 188,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

