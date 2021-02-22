Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.34

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.34 and last traded at $91.34, with a volume of 350978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $391,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $306,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 639,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 48,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $513,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

