Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $44.25.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

